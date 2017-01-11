16 buses, 100 jeepneys available for Sinulog routes

Sixteen buses and 100 passenger jeepneys will service commuters joining next Sunday’s Sinulog Festival, the regional Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Cebu City Traffic Office announced Wednesday.

LTFRB Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon said they issued special permits to 75 jeepneys to transport passengers from Cebu City Hall to the South Road Properties (SRP) while 25 jeepneys will be available at Pier 1 and will ply routes all the way to Lapu-Lapu City.

CCTO Executive Director Rafael Yap said the Cebu South Bus Terminal will be temporarily relocated at the SRP next Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Metro Cebu Auto buses will also take passengers from N. Bacalso Ave. to Tabunok and another eight will be deployed at White Gold for commuters going to SM, Parkmall, and North Bus Terminal.

Cuizon said these vehicles will be placed with special sample permits for identification purposes.