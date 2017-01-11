Liloan, Consolacion families return to homes after floods

Evacuees in Liloan and Consolacion towns are returning to their homes after flood waters in their areas have subsided.

In Barangay Yati, Liloan, over 36 families who were asked to evacuate to Yati Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon already returned to their homes, said Yati barangay chairman Romulo Pugoy.

The families were evacuated after flood waters from mountain barangays San Vicente, Sta. Cruz and some portions of San Roque and Lataban flowed to some areas in Liloan causing houses to be swamped by chest-deep waters, Pugoy said.

About 41 families living within the vicinity of Cansaga Bay in Consolacion who evacuated to the covered courts of Consolacion National High School have also returned home.

Cansaga Bay swelled up on Tuesday at 11am causing waist-deep floods to submerge 18 houses near the river.