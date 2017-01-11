Search for article

Stubborn jeepney driver

08:50 PM January 11th, 2017

By: Contributor, January 11th, 2017 08:50 PM
SILOY IS WATCHING: Passengers rush to board on this passenger jeepney that stop at a"No PUJ Stop" that creats a traffic to the following vehicles at Lapu lapu street corner Urdaneta street.ATTENTION: CCTO MAY BE THIS DRIVER NEEDS ANOTHER TRAFFIC DRIVING SEMINAR

Passengers rush to board a passenger jeepney that stopped at a “No PUJ Stop” at the corner of Urdana Street, Cebu City, causing traffic there.
Attention: Cebu City traffic officials.

