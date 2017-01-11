Search for article

PBA update: Mahindra shocks Meralco

SHARES:

07:39 PM January 11th, 2017

Recommended
January 11th, 2017 07:39 PM
Philip Paniamogan of Mahindra/photo from PBA Images

Philip Paniamogan of Mahindra/photo from PBA Images


Mahindra shocks Meralco The Mahindra Floodbusters won a second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup Wedesday night as they shocked the Meralco Bolts, 105-92, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Philip Paniamogan scored a career-high 25 points built around seven triples inside the final three periods to key the Mahindra breakaway in the second period. Mahindra improved to 2-5 (win-loss) while Meralco lost its fifth straight to drop to 2-6. Reynel Hugnatan led all Meralco scorers with a career-high tying 28 points.

 

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.