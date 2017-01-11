PBA update: Mahindra shocks Meralco



Mahindra shocks Meralco The Mahindra Floodbusters won a second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup Wedesday night as they shocked the Meralco Bolts, 105-92, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Philip Paniamogan scored a career-high 25 points built around seven triples inside the final three periods to key the Mahindra breakaway in the second period. Mahindra improved to 2-5 (win-loss) while Meralco lost its fifth straight to drop to 2-6. Reynel Hugnatan led all Meralco scorers with a career-high tying 28 points.