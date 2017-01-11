SM management to Osmeña: We didn’t break the law

The management of SM Seaside City Cebu broke its silence on allegations made by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña that their mall violated building code regulations.

In a statement published on their official Facebook page, the management said they have been compliant of laws and regulations in the construction of their mall in the South Road Properties (SRP).

“SM Seaside City Cebu has, at all times, complied with all relevant national and local laws regarding the construction of SM Seaside City,” read the note which was published on Wednesday, January 11.

“All permits issued are valid. The company has and will continue to comply with all government regulations in its course of business,” it added.

Earlier this week, Osmeña announced that he will cancel the building permit granted by the city government to SM Prime Holdings Inc. due to the mall’s alleged violation of the National Building Code of the Philippines’ rules on setback requirements.

The mayor said that upon inspection of the city government, SM Seaside has encroached on the eight-meter setback required for structures along newly developed roads and that it should be free from any obstruction.

Aside from SM Seaside, Osmeña has also accused Filinvest Land Inc’s (FLI) Il Corso development, also at the SRP, of the same violation.

As of Wednesday evening, the management of FLI said they are still preparing their official response on the mayor’s accusations.