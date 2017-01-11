Sinulog 2017: LTFRB allows more buses and PUJ’s to ply Cebu City routes on Sunday

Special permits to operate were given to 16 buses and 100 public utility jeepneys (PUJs) to ply some of Cebu City’s major thoroughfares this Sunday to augment transportation in the city during the Sinulog grand parade.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon announced on Wednesday the additional vehicles will ply different routes.

A total of 75 PUJs of Cebu Integrated Transport Services Multi-purpose Cooperative (Citrasco) will be available from Cebu City Hall going to the South Road Properties (SRP) where the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will be temporarily stationed on Sunday. Passengers will only have to pay a fixed fare of P6.50.

Meanwhile, 25 buses will ply Pier 1 to Lapu-Lapu City charging P15 per person while eight Ceres buses will be available from the White Gold House terminal going to SM City Cebu, Parkmall and the North Bus Terminal at P10.

For those going to the south, eight buses from the Metro Cebu Auto Bus will be available from their terminal in N. Bacalso Ave. to Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City. Fare will also be P10.

The buses will begin to ply these routes early dawn on Sunday.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Executive Director Rafael Yap hoped people would avail of these options instead of bringing their cars into the city.

“The lesser (sic) people we have on their private vehicles, the smoother the traffic will be outside the grand parade route,” Yap said.

Officials have coordinated with operators and drivers of Uber and Grab to provide transportation especially at night./Reporter Jose Santino S. Bunachita with USJR Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro