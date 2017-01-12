2017 ‘Basura Run’ kicks off



The first edition of the Basura Run this year was held last Sunday in five different venues.

The one-of-a-kind fun run, wherein participants collect trash while running along a five-kilometer route, was held in Cebu City, San Carlos City, Butuan City and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Cordova.

In Cordova, which is the latest addition of venues, 80 runners participated, composed mostly of municipal workers. They were encouraged to join by town mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho.

“We are very thankful to the Municipality of Cordova for taking part of this advocacy,” marathoner and environmentalist Tony Galon said. “We need more exposure to spread our awareness about the importance of proper disposal of garbage. The Basura Run is one way of spreading the awareness.

At the same time, participants become active and fit.”

Galon said around 60 sacks of garbage were collected from the Cordova route.

This year, Galos said the Basura Run will be held every first Saturday of the month. The next edition will be on Feb. 4. He hopes more cities and towns will join this fun run for a cause.

Last year, the race was held nine times and attracted 13 cities from around the country./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL