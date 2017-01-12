Cobras, stallions score win



The Cobras and the Stallions logged impressive victories in the second week of the Elite Basketball Club Talisay last Sunday at the Vista Grande Gym in Bulacao, Cebu City.

The Cobras cruised past the Dragons, 77–68, behind the efforts of former Don Bosco player Jefford Aldave, who piled up 20 points. The Stallions, on the other hand, escaped past the Panthers, 61–57.

Both teams bounced back from their opening game setbacks and improved to 1–1 (win-loss). Prince Vaughn Malana and Malvin Malicdem spearheaded the Stallions with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

In the other game, the Falcons proved too much for the Pandas as they routed later, 62–48.

Elite Basketball Club Talisay commissioner Joirene Salcedo finished with 25 points to carry the winning team./ CORRESPONDENT RABBONI BORBON