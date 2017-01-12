Share in the fun of the Sinulog Festival through SKY Freeview

SINULOG 2017, Cebu’s most festive tradition hits television screens via SKY Freeview starting January 13.



The whole country can be one in viewing the different activities of the Sinulog Festival on SKY Freeview. Watch the Sinulog Festival Queen on January 13 from 7 PM to 10 PM, the Sinulog Festival Day Parade on January 15 from 8 AM to 5 PM, and the Sinulog Awarding Ceremonies on January 16 from 1 PM to 5 PM.



SKY subscribers in Mega Manila can watch the festivities on channel 211 in standard definition and 243 in high definition (HD). Subscribers in Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Baguio, Davao, General Santos, and Dumaguete can view the festive fun in standard definition on channel 64 and in HD on channel 702. SKY Direct subscribers can watch on channel 45.



Subscribers in Cebu can also participate in the SKY Life Variety and Game Show! Head over to Fuente Osmeña Circle on January 12 to join in the fun! There will be games, raffles and live performances! First ever Sinulog Idol champ, Jacqueline Chang, will be there to perform the hit song, “Pero Atik Ra.”



Festival goers who post their Sinulog pictures with the hashtag #SinulogLiveOnSky will get the chance to have their photos broadcast during the live coverage of the festival on SKY Freeview.



The Sinulog Festival is one of the longest ongoing festivals in the country. It was named Best Festival at the Choose Philippines Awards.

SKY brings more bonding experiences for the Filipino family wherever they may be. Celebrate the Sinulog Festival from January 12 to January 16 with SKY. /PR

