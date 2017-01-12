Devotee City opens

Cebu City Hall officially opened the Devotee City for this year’s Sinulog Festival at 11:15 am Thursday, setting new arrangements to occupants.

About 40 20-footer container vans donated by cargo firm 2G0 stood at the Devotee City site for occupants during the five-day Sinulog observance. Some of the new rules include segregating men, women and children’s sleeping quarters.

All container vans were also painted blue on the outside and gray on the inside, as per city government’s order. For the first time, the Cebu provincial government will take part in the operations for the Devotee City.

Representatives of Cebu Gov. Hilaro Davide III said they will provide medical and emergency assistance to occupants.

Atty. Ramil Abing of the governor’s office said the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) agreed to deploy six policemen per day to secure the Devotee City. As of noon Thursday, at least 25 persons are staying in the site.