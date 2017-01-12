Cell site shutdown to affect WiFi-powered ATMs

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is asking Cebuanos to withdraw cash before Sinulog weekend.

He said that he was advised by officials of the Cebu Bankers Club that the planned shutdown of cell sites along the solemn procession and Sinulog grand parade route is expect to also interrupt services of WiFi powered automated teller machines (ATM).

“Atong gi awhag ang atong mga kaigsoonan nga mag withdraw na lang sila daan to avoid inconvenience (We urge everyone who are planning to make withdrawals from ATMs to do it now to avoid inconvenience),” he told Cebu Daily News.

Police officials and Tumulak are scheduled to meet with National Telecommunications (NTC) officials at their Cebu office at 4 p.m. today to already finalize the planned cell site shutdown.

“Whatever decision that will be reached will be known during the meeting,” said Tumulak.