Sinulog 2017 Special Forecast for Metro Cebu and Province

01:43 PM January 12th, 2017

Pagasa

(Source: Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) Visayas)

At 10:00 a.m. today (Thursday), the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 780 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.6ºN, 132.6ºE).

FORECAST

Jan.12 (Thursday): cloudy, sunny intervals and with light rains.

Jan. 13 (Friday): cloudy sunny period with light to moderate rains in the morning and afternoon then cloudy at night.

Jan. 14 (Saturday): cloudy, with light to moderate rains in the afternon. Wind of 10-15 kilometers per hour (kph). Coastal waters slight to moderate.

Jan. 15 (Sunday): cloudy with light to moderate rains in the afternoon then cloudy.

Jan. 16-17(Monday-Tuesday): cloudy skies with light to moderate rains in the morning and afternoon. Winds of 10-15kph from the North West will prevail. Coastal waters slight to moderate. Wave height: 2-3ft.

