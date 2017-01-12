Wolves end Rockets’ streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves erased the bitter memory of their overtime loss to the Houston Rockets last month by chalking up a 119-105 victory on Wednesday (Thursday morning Philippine time) at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota (13-26) win meant and end to Houston’s (31-10) nine-game winning streak.

In December, the last time the Rockets visited Target Center, Minnesota surrendered a 12-point lead with 2 minutes and 19 seconds left and eventually lost to Houston in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolves led Houston, 89-77, at the end of the third quarter but held on this time to log the win.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists.

James Harden had 33 points and 12 assists but couldn’t help Houston pull off another miracle.