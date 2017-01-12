Filinvest says it will comply with City Hall requirements

DEVELOPER Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) said it would fully comply with requirements set by the Cebu City government after they were accused by Mayor Tomas Osmeña of committing easement violations along the highway of the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a statement released on Thursday, Filinvest said it requested a technical meeting with the city’s Office of the Building Official (OBO) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the issue.

“We value our long term joint venture partnership with the City and Filinvest will strictly comply with all the rules and regulations set by the Cebu City Government just as it has consistently been doing with the rest of its development projects all over the country,” said Tristan Las Marias, FLI Senior Vice President and Cluster Head for Visayas and Mindanao.

The developer affirmed that the Il Corso construction onsite adheres to and follows the plans approved by the OBO and as confirmed by the DPWH.

Filinvest also acknowledged the receipt of notices from the OBO last Friday, January 6, and the Show Cause Notice from the mayor’s office last Monday, January 9.

Earlier this week, Osmeña announced that he will cancel the building permit granted by the city government to Filinvest due to the developer’s alleged violation of the National Building Code of the Philippines’ rules on setback requirements.

Osmena also alleged that FLI’s building permit for Il Corso was also invalid. He said the developer allegedly failed to comply with the regulations on height, yard requirements, lot area and percentage of occupancy.

Aside from Filinvest’s Il Corso, Osmeña also accused SM Prime Holdings, Inc.’s (SMPHI) SM Seaside City, also at the SRP, of setback violations.

SM management, in a statement on their official page last Wednesday evening, said they have been compliant of laws and regulations in the construction of the mall.