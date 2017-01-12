Globe to shut down mobile services during Sinulog

Globe Telecom on Thursday announced that it comply with the directive of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to temporarily shut down its mobile services in some areas in Cebu City during the celebration of the Sinulog Festival this coming weekend.

Lawyer Froilan Castelo, general counsel of Globe, said that the company will always abide with any government request pertaining to public safety and security.

“We are appealing to our customers for understanding when we temporarily turn-off mobile services including voice, SMS, and mobile data connection as this is all part of security measures adopted by government authorities for the event. We are one with the government in having Cebuanos celebrate a peaceful Pit Senyor,” he said in a statement.

He added that Globe will issue advisories to its affected customers for the details of the NTC order within the affected areas.

Castelo explained that telco operators usually receive directives to temporarily shut down mobile signal in large events, such as the Feast of the Black Nazarene early this week and Pope Francis’ visit in early 2015, to enhance security of participants.