No-street-party zone policy is for those who remember what Sinulog is all about – Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday explained in a Facebook post why the city is closely regulating street parties during Sinulog.

Osmeña posted a photo of Cebu Daily News’ story ‘City Hall denies Sinulog party permit applications’ in his official Facebook Fan Page Tommy Osmeña at 1:37 p.m. on Thursday.

Cebu Daily News’ in its post, wrote “Bad news for those who were planning to party on Sunday” to which Osmeña reacted with the said post.

In his post, he wrote “Good news. Good news for the people who are tired of having paint thrown on them during what is supposed to be a religious festival. Good news for those who don’t want to see drunks passed out in the middle of the street the next day. Good news for the person who was dragged out from his car and beaten up outside his house last year. Good news for those who actually remember what the Sinulog is all about.”

As of 6:25 p.m., his got reactions from over 1,800 Facebook users, 451 shares and 181 comments.

Most of the comments expressed agreement on the mayor’s decision.

A Facebook user Nonoy Mongaya wrote “..two years ago, after the Sinulog parade around 9pm … thugs partying at M.P. Yap St., Capitol Site shook our vehicle with paints on their hands, my kids were traumatized by that moment … sila pa ang galit … was only prevented by my wife not to get out of the vehicle, when we got passed by them, a horde of policemen were at Juana Osmeña St. just standing by … then last year, i avoided that area like a plague and news broke out that there was a stampede at Juana Osmeña St. where people partied like there’s no tomorrow …”

Another Facebook user thanked the mayor saying they had a bad experience the other year because of rowdy people who were partying along Mango Avenue.

Facebook user CherryLyn Pesquera Caramonte said the move to regulate street parties is a good move saying Sinulog should be enjoyed by everyone especially the little children because Sinulog is a celebration for the child Jesus. But with the rowdy crowd, parents are discouraged from bringing their children to appreciate the festival.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) earlier passed a resolution banning street parties within 300 meters from the solemn procession and grand parade routes on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

CCDRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia, said violators run the risk of having their business permits revoked by City Hall.

“The mayor (Tomas Osmeña) was very emphatic and we got instructions. We have to document all violators and take videos. And they will be dealt with accordingly after Sinulog,” he said.