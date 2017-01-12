‘Stargazing’ during Sinulog



GETTING your favorite celebrity’s autograph is so old school, because today, fans rarely bring pen and paper. Instead, they whip out their cell phones for a selfie.

Truth be told, the selfie is the new autograph. So get your phones ready as some of the country’s brightest stars will descend on the Queen City of the South for the Sinulog festivities.

Before everything goes crazy for the weekend, we’re giving you a heads up so you can secure that perfect spot, get a good view of your favorite stars, and, if you’re lucky, take a selfie with them.

Kapuso Mall Show. Julie Anne San Jose, Benjamin Alves, LJ Reyes and Martin del Rosario of GMA’s upcoming afternoon

series, “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa” will perform for their fans at the Activity Center of Gaisano Capital South at 4 p.m.

SM Youth and SM Men in Sinulog. Catch Kaila Estrada, Tommy Esguerra, Richard Juan and LA Aguinaldo as they strut the latest fashion finds for Sinulog at SM City Cebu at 4 p.m.

Kapuso Fans Day

It’s going to be a Kapuso Fans Day in Ayala Center Cebu as Benjamin Alves, Julie Anne San Jose, LJ Reyes and Martin Del Rosario will be flying to Cebu to greet their fans. The “Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa” stars will be at the Terraces at 6 p.m.

The cast of “Ika 6 na Utos” — Sunshine Dizon, Gabby

Concepcion and Ryza Cenon — will be at Gaisano Island Mall, together with “Meant To Be” stars Barbie Forteza, Ivan Dorschner, Jak Roberto, Ken Chan and Addy Raj. Show starts at 3 p.m. The same set of stars will then proceed to the Event Centre at SM City

Cebu for a show at 4 p.m.

Kapamilya Karavan

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” cast members Onyok, Awra, John Prats and Coco Martin for the ABS-CBN Kapamilya Karavan at Ayala Center Cebu. The stars of the newest primetime teleserye “A Love To Last,” Bea Alonzo, Enchong Dee and Julia Barretto will also be joining the event at 4 p.m.

Unlimited Voices Concert. Singers Arnel Pineda, Jona, Morissette Amon and Jolianne Salvado will perform in a concert at the

Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino at 8 p.m.

Hale and Paul Salas. Actor/dancer Paul Salas will grace Sayaw Sinulog outside SM City Cebu, 4 p.m. The band Hale will play for the crowd at the Outdoor Parking Area of SM City Cebu on January 15, 6 p.m.

Kapuso float. Stars of the GMA’s most awaited primetime teleseryes “Destined To Be Yours” and “My Love from the Star” will add more glitter to the Sinulog revelry. The phenomenal love team of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, lead stars of “DTBY,” as well as Jennylyn Mercado and Gil Cuerva of “MLFTS” will board the Kapuso float for the grand parade.