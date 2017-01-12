All Women’s Ultra Marathon is still a go



The All Women’s Ultra Marathon (Awum) returns this year and it’s scheduled to be held on March 11 with the starting and finishing line set at the Il Corso grounds at the South Road Properties.

After last year’s edition held on March 13, 2016, organizers said they might not hold another one this year because of the pressure and difficulties they faced in putting up the race.

But ThinkTank and Cebu Ultra runners Club (CUC), the same organizers who handled last year’s race, decided to still push through with the all-female ultra marathon that features a distance of 50-kilometers.

“There was a clamor in the running community to continue staging this running event as well as the Cebuana lady runners and we also realized that this running event brings togetherness the local running community,” one of the organizers, Tony Galon, said.

He said it won’t be difficult to stage the race this time since “everyone [will be] helping each other to make [the race] successful.”

Online registration for the sixth edition of the race starts on Jan. 18.

Last year, the 250 available slots were sold out just 26 minutes since the start of registration. Organizers are confident they will fill up the slots as fast this year.

There will once again be 250 slots available with the registration fee pegged at P1, 800 inclusive of a specially designed finishers’ medal, shirt, bib and refreshments after the race.

“We also have some other stuff to add to be given to the participants but we will finalize it first before we announce it,” Galon said.

All of the 250 participants managed to finish the race last year with Preciosa Sanchez finishing first in four hours, 59 minutes and 44 seconds. Sandra Soliano and Daisy Batac were her runners up.