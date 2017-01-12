Craig Pantino falls in singles and doubles in India



Cebuano netter Arthur Craig Pantino had a disappointing performance in the India-International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors 2 tennis tournament, faltering in both the singles and doubles divisions yesterday in New Delhi, India.

The 15-year-old Pantino failed to sustain his good start as he fell to the favored and top-ranked Uisung Park of South Korea, 6-3, 6-1, in the second round of the singles division.

In the opening stage of the tournament, Pantino scored a 6-4, 6-2 win against his Indian counterpart Srivatsa Ratakonda.

In the doubles competition, Pantino and his Indian partner Rithvik Bollipalli suffered a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Kabir Manrai and Sumitpal Singh in the first round.

After failing to win a title in his first two tournaments in India, Pantino looks to rebound when he takes part in the DKS ITF Juniors 2017 in Kolkata, India on Jan. 16 to 21.