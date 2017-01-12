The feast of the black Nazarene in Manila was finally over. The annual procession with the millions of devotees joining the event took more than 22 hours to finish. Thanks, it was generally peaceful and no one is reported casualty of stampede as compared in the previous years.

The unfavorable wheather conditions and the reported threats from the bad elements did not stop the devotees to follow the procession from start to finish. Their faith superseded over any kind of threats following the Hilongos, Leyte incident last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

We commend the authorities and the volunteers in all their efforts of security preparations. The NTC as per recommendation of the PNP shutdown the telephone companies within the route of the traslacion for security purposes.

Perhaps our authorities in Cebu can also get an idea out of the black Nazarene feast to ensure that all activities in line with the feast of Sr.

Sto. Nino will be peaceful and successful. Although we ask them to carefully weigh the pros and cons in shutting down our cell phone signals, but if there is really a need to do so within the route of the solemn procession or the grand parade then we respect their call to do it. After all we presume that they are more privy than the civilians to analyze what is proper for security.

If cell phone signals are put-off, we know that this could give inconvinience to the public who are used to having cell phones in their hands every minute of the day. But we will just consider it as part of our sacrifices if that is a way for us to be safe in the entire activities.

This should be done because bad elements are usually using cell phones as detonator in Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). So that to prevent their bad intentions what we need is just a little sacrifice in the communication using our cell phones within the route of the procession and grand parade.

While we are perfectly aware that we should not be deprived of our rights including that of communication, however if by doing so the general public is being benefitted, then we should be ready of our utmost understanding. We should bear in mind that in the hierarchy of rights under the Philippine Constitution, the rights to life is in the highest level over liberty and property.

On the other hand, as observed from the first day of the novena masses of this year’s feast of the Sto. Nino until today and on the following days, the devotees are not showing any fear from the bad elements. They are unstoppable of their faith as against any threat be it wheather conditions or from bad elements.

Every Christian is being taught that the Lord is like a shepherd who cannot afford that something bad will happen to even one of his sheep. So that Psalm 23: 1 says, “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.”

Likewise, the very inspiring lyrics of a Christian song states, “Be it in a quite pasture or by a gentle stream, the Shepherd of my soul is by my side. Should I face a mighty mountain or a valley dark and deep, the Shepherd of my soul will be my guide.”

Viva Pit Senyor!