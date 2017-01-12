ONEROUS FARES

A BPO employee took to Facebook to voice her disappointment on taxi and habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers who take advantage of the heavy rains to charge high fares from commuters.

These drivers could charge anywhere from P300 to a whopping P500 for a trip from Capitol Site to IT Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, comfort is expensive but this shouldn’t be this unrealistic,” she said on her Facebook status.

VANITY TAX

A make-up enthusiast has been so worked up about news on the proposed 10 percent Vanity Tax on cosmetics.

She said if it gets approved, she will be affected. How, her friends ask?

“I would not buy lip tints and blush ons anymore. Since I don’t go out of the house without makeup, might as well not show up at work, too,” she quipped.

FRANTIC WORK PACE

A secretary has been pacing up and down the office lobby to squeeze in and accomplish loads of errands for the day. At lunch time, her office mates noticed her frantic work pace and told her to relax.

“Hey, join us for lunch,” one of them offered.

Without looking up from her desk, she replied, “Di ko makakaon og tarong kung kahibawo ko nga daghan pa ko buhatunon (I cannot eat right because I know I have lots of things to do.”