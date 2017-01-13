Lapu-Lapu City prepares to welcome Ms. Universe candidates

In preparation for the Miss Universe Swimwear Presentation that will be done in Lapu-Lapu City, the city police simulated a convoy run from the airport to JPark Resort in Barangay Maribago to determine the time it would take to bring the Miss Universe candidates from the airport to the hotel and to plan the positions of the security convoy.

Supt. Junel Caadlawon, chief of the Tourist Police and Deputy for Operations of the Lapu-Lapu police, said they used police cars, motorcycle cops, a SWAT mobile, an ambulance and Lapu-Lapu City’s two buses in the simulated convoy.

“Amo lang gitan-aw kon pila ang oras among dagan gikan sa airport paingon sa JPark Resort ug ang positioning sa security convoy,” said Caadlawon. (We were looking at the travel time from the airport to JPark Resort and where to position the security convoy.)

He said they set the vehicle speed at 25 kph enough for the public and the welcoming students lined up on both sides of the route to see the Miss Universe candidates who will be on board five buses.

It took them about 32 minutes to get to the resort via Barangays Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan and Maribago using the circumferential road.

A meeting of all stakeholders in the Miss Universe Swimwear Presentation was held at the ABC Building attended by Mayor Paz Radaza, PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño and Lapu-Lapu City police director Senior Supt. Romel Cabagnot.

Cabagnot revealed plans to place the airport under a no-fly zone during the arrival of the pageant candidates on January 17. Snipers will be deployed in strategic locations at the airport and in the venue of the event.

There will be around 800 security personnel from the police and military, 500 of them deployed within the venue of the swimwear presentation.

Other public places and vital installation will be secured by air force personnel, while the seas along Hilutongan and Mactan channel will be secured by the Philippine Navy.

There will be police every 50 meters along the route from the airport to the venue.

There will be no classes in Lapu-Lapu City on January 17 so the students can witness and welcome the candidates.

“In fact, our roadside decorations and beautification are almost a hundred percent done, still part of our support and warm welcome to a very rare opportunity to host Miss Universe,” said Radaza.