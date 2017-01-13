NBI arrests four alleged drug pushers

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 arrested four suspects allegedly selling illegal drugs and one of them allegedly running a drug den just beside a public school in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Ronald Arquillano, Charleston Lunday, Jommel Sarvida and Christopher Tautho were nabbed by NBI-7 agents Tuesday night in Arquillano’s house.

NBI-7 director Patricio S. Bernales said that Arquillano was the subject of their buy-bust operation.

“Gitrabaho ni namo kay naay ni-complain kay dool kaayo sa eskwelahan (the drug den),” Bernales said. (We investigated the complaint that there was a drug den near the school.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernales said they placed Arquillano under surveillance for almost a month.

During the buy-bust operation, his three alleged cohorts were with Arquillano in his house.

Confiscated from the suspects were a pack of white crystalline believed to be shabu valued at P100,000, drug paraphernalia and a revolver with live bullets.

“Their area is very close to the high school and elementary school. Daghan kaayo ni sila og parokyano (They have many customers),” Bernales said.

Bernales said Arquillano’s group are known drug pushers in their area.

“Sila ang mopalit og shabu para nimo. Depende pila imong ihatag nga kwarta sila ang mopalit (They will buy the shabu for you, the amount depending on how much you give them),” he said.

Arquillano admitted being a drug pusher but said he had stopped selling shabu for a while.

But he recently went back to peddling shabu because his wife left him and the children, whom he needed to provide for.

“Igo ra ko gisugo pagpalit hinganlan og Edmund. Amigo pud na nako, (I was just asked to buy (shabu) by my friend Edmund),” Arquillano said.

NBI-7 brought Arquillano and the three other suspects to the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings yesterday.

Arquillano and his cohorts were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165.