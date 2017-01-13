Suspect in killing of Catmon police chief surrenders

One of the suspects in the killing of Catmon police chief Alexander Nuñez surrendered to Guihulngan City police on Thursday night.

Jaime Jayson is the youngest of five brothers who killed Nuñez on Christmas eve when the latter was trying to pacify them in Carmen, north of Cebu.

In a radio interview, Guihulngan City police chief Supt. D’Artagnan Katalbas said they received a tip on Jaime’s whereabouts and when they went to the place, Jaime surrendered right away.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Nuñez’ wife PO3 Queen Brigitte Nuñez said that she was informed on Thursday evening around 8 p.m. of Jaime’s surrender.

“Naa ko sa pier ato nagambak ambak g’yud ko sa kalipay. Karon mahatagan nag hustisya akong husband (I was at the pier and was jumping because I was very happy. We could now say justice is delivered), ” PO3 Nuñez said.

Nuñez said she is on her way to Police Regional Office (PRO 7) where Jaime will be presented today.

Other suspects – Carlito, Kardo and Camilo were killed on December 24. Carlito was killed by Nuñez while Kardo and Camilo were killed by responding policemen.

His other brother Carlo was arrested by Carmen police.

