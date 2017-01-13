Search for article

Spurs crush Lakers by 40

By: Brian J. Ochoa, January 13th, 2017 12:45 PM

The San Antonio Spurs took down the Los Angeles Lakers by 40 points, 134-94, to improve to 31-8 (win-loss).

Kawhi Leonard led five others in double figures for the Spurs with 31 points. Pau Gasol added 22, LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker chipped in 13 each, Jonathan Simmons tallied 12, and Dejounte Murray scored 10 in the one-sided game.

Julius Randle led the Lakers (15-28) with 22 points while Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson added 14.

OTHER NBA RESULTS:
Nuggets def. Pacers, 140-112
Pelicans def. Nets, 104-95
Knicks def. Bulls, 104-89

