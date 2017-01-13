Contingents told: expect changes in time schedules on Sunday

Changes in the the time schedules of the activities in this Sunday’s Sinulog grand parade may be implemented by authorities as a security measure.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, gave this advisory to the different contingents and participants during a solidarity meeting at the Cebu City Sports Center on Friday morning.

“So please be early. Expect that there may be changes in time. This is part of our security preparations,” Tumulak said during the meeting.

He explained that the changes in the time may be recommended by the police and will have to be implemented by the city and the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

The grand parade is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 23 dancing contingents have signed up for the grand parade.

There will also be 42 floats, 24 higantes and 18 puppeteers during the grand parade.