Search for article

Contingents told: expect changes in time schedules on Sunday

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

02:47 PM January 13th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, January 13th, 2017 02:47 PM
Councilor Dave Tumulak had a meeting with the victims of the ATM scam along with the personnel from Cebu City Police Office and Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) on Monday morning, where he told them about his plans to pass a resolution that he would want to be implemented immediately.

Councilor Dave Tumulak had a meeting with the victims of the ATM scam along with the personnel from Cebu City Police Office and Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) on Monday morning, where he told them about his plans to pass a resolution that he would want to be implemented immediately.

Changes in the the time schedules of the activities in this Sunday’s Sinulog grand parade may be implemented by authorities as a security measure.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, gave this advisory to the different contingents and participants during a solidarity meeting at the Cebu City Sports Center on Friday morning.

“So please be early. Expect that there may be changes in time. This is part of our security preparations,” Tumulak said during the meeting.

(READ: PNP asks NTC to shut down cell signal for Sinulog)

He explained that the changes in the time may be recommended by the police and will have to be implemented by the city and the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

The grand parade is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 23 dancing contingents have signed up for the grand parade.

There will also be 42 floats, 24 higantes and 18 puppeteers during the grand parade.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.