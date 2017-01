WEAR the coolest OOTDs for yet another epic Sinulog Festival. Choose from the hippest designs available for both ladies and gents at The SM Store. Get stylish and fab without breaking your budget with Sinulog shirts from Cococabana, Culture, SM Youth Shirt, Isla, and Fiesta at just P 149.75 to P399.75.

[Photos by: Gilbert Tan Manego]