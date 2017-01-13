Free water for Sto. Niño devotees

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will continue with its yearly commitment to provide free potable water during the feast of Señor Sto. Niño.

On Jan. 14, during the solemn foot procession, MCWD will set up four water stations along the route to give free water to devotees.

The water stations will be put up on Osmeña Boulevard fronting Sony Service Center, Osmeña Boulevard fronting Silver Dollar Restaurant, Gen. Maxilom Avenue beside Mango Park Hotel and New Imus Road corner San Miguel Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the grand parade on Sunday, Jan. 15, MCWD will be putting up 10 water stations along the parade route.

Four water stations will be on Gen. Maxilom Avenue, namely, across old Sacred Heart for Boys, corner San Jose Extension, corner Felimon Sotto Street and fronting St. Theresa’s College.

One station will be inside Fuente Osmeña Rotunda and five will be on Osmena Boulevard, namely, in front of the Nurses’ Home, across Camp Sergio Osmeña, in front of Silver Dollar Restaurant, in front of Bradford Church and in front of Sony Service Center.

Parade-goers can easily locate MCWD’s water stations as booths with prominent signage will be put up.

MCWD is also now on its 22nd year of providing free water for out-of-towners in the Devotee City located at a vacant lot near the Cebu City entrance of the South Road Properties.