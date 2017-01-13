DSWD prepares room for lost kids during Sinulog

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has prepared a room where children who might get separated from their guardians during the Sinulog activities will be temporarily housed.

Social Welfare Officer IV Artemia Degamo, DSWD-7 focal person for disaster response, bared that the children’s room is set up at the Crisis Intervention Unit of the regional office.

The room can accommodate at least 10 children.

“We are encouraging the parents/guardian to let the children wear identification cards with contact numbers so that in case of emergency they can be easily identified,” Degamo said.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre also disclosed that DSWD-7 is ready to provide family food packs should the Cebu City government request for it to aid those who will be displaced during the Sinulog activities.

In case of emergency situation, DSWD-7 will augment the Cebu City Social Welfare office on logistics support such as distribution of family food packs and non-food items.

For evacuation, DSWD-7 will augment personnel for camp coordination and camp management.

The DSWD-7 has maintained 30,000 family food packs at any given time and has P3 million standby funds that will be utilized for emergency purchase of goods, among others.