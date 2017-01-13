Red Cross starts Sinulog operations

IN anticipation of the influx of pilgrims and tourists for the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Cebu Chapter has started its response and operation to ensure the safety of those who will join the celebration.

As early as January 5, PRC Cebu Chapter has commenced with its response duty, which include the set up and manning of first aid stations and deployment of volunteers acting as foot patrollers to assist in patient handling and conduction. For the first few days of the celebration, the activity is focused around the Novena Mass that is being conducted at the Basilica del Sto. Niño, where six first aid stations were strategically set up by the team.

The PRC has covered the quadrant inside the premises of Basilica and another two stations at the exit and entry point and its nearby areas to ensure that the Philippine Red Cross team would be able to immediately respond to any emergency cases. The stationary health/medic areas are complemented with on-foot patrollers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of January 10, PRC has already assisted a total of 165 individuals, three of which were transported by ambulance, 79 were given blood pressure reading and 19 were given first aid management for cases like fainting, nausea, difficulty of breathing, minor abrasions and laceration, fever, cough and cold, abdominal pain and acid reflux.

An average of 35–40 volunteers every shift are being deployed and the number of volunteers reporting for duty will be increased as the day of the Sinulog parade approaches. Two ambulances are utilized both for the early morning, afternoon and evening Novena where thousands of people are attending.

For the fluvial procession on January 14 and the grand parade on January 15, the PRC will deploy three rescue boats to be manned by Wasar (water, search and rescue) team and lifeguards trained by the PRC. A PRC medic team will also be on board a medical boat, in partnership and as requested by the office of the Philippine Coast Guard 7.

The rescue boats will be assigned in Aduana and Pier 1 area. On-foot first aiders will be widely spread on the streets of Cebu City apart from the first aid stations which will be located at P. Del Pilar Street, PLDT Jones, Mango Avenue and Escario for the fluvial procession and Sinulog grand parade.

A total of 200–250 volunteers will be deployed on the last two days of the festival, coming from different school councils duly trained by the PRC, chapter volunteers and from private companies whose responders were also trained by the Philippine Red Cross.