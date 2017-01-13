The Casino Español costume ball

IT’S the safest place to be on New Year’s Eve. There are no firecrackers nor any blasts save from what the dance band blares at the ballroom of the Casino Español de Cebu.

People come early as tables are first come, first served, and those portals open at 7 p.m. There was red or white wine with the Borsao label flowing, a whole leg of Jamon Serrano and then another one was being sliced up and a table with assorted pica pica was quite tempting right by the entrance.

The place was soon filled up with guests in happy mood, if not in costume. But it doesn’t really matter if you come dressed as yourself, unless you are eager to win a prize, in this case in cold cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music played, dancing began, and in no time it was past eight, with a splendid dinner laid out at Salon Madrid. In the evening’s fast pace, the costume parade was announced, the judges rendered their verdict and the winners proclaimed.

Coney Selma was an army girl; Paz Pelaez, Princess Sofia complete with glittering tiara; Glenn Loop, American Indian; Tony Lozada, the sheriff; and Percy Llaban, Japanese ninja.

More winners: John Edward and Mary Angeli de las Peñas as The Champions; Gabby Leyson and Tina Jordana, Gravity; Bingen and Anette Mendezona, zombie hunters.

The Hogwarts Students were the best small group; while the best big group comprised the cast of “Dia de los Muertos,” right out of Halloween.

With the last echo of applause the band started to dish out dance music in earnest, so as to fill the parquet flooring for that purpose. All the way to midnight, when “Feliz Año” rang out amid embracing and general kissing.

For the sentimental, the band played “Auld Lang Syne,” and we are reminded that those lyrics were written by the romantic poet Robert Burns more than 200 years ago.