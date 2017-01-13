Sarah and John Lloyd’s reunion film titled ‘Dear Future Husband’

FANS of the “AshLloyd” tandem are raving about the reunion film of the blockbuster tandem of Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz as the hashtag “DearFutureHusbandStorycon” made it to the top trending topics in Twitter yesterday.

A story conference for the film, “Dear Future Husband” was attended yesterday by John Lloyd and Sarah together with Star Creatives’ Chief Operating Officer Malou N. Santos and Theodore Boborol, who will be directing the film.

“We are going to start “filming” last week of January or February. We will be released second quarter of the year, hopefully,” said Theodore.

It will be the second project of Theodore, following the blockbuster success of Star Cinema’s “Vince and Kath and James” during the Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) 2016.

The upcoming film will be the reunion of the “AshLloyd” loveteam after four years.

In an interview with Star Cinema, John Lloyd when asked about why they don’t really spend time together, he was quoted saying, “there is beauty in distance.”

Sarah, for her part, said that whenever they are together, they discover a lot of things about each other.

“Pag nagkakasama kami, marami kaming na discover sa isa’t isa,” she said.

Although no other details were revealed, the reunion film after four years might be the much awaited fourth installment of the romantic-comedy series of Sarah and John Lloyd, where they will reprise the roles of Laida Magtalas and Miguel “Miggy” Montenegro.

The last film they made was “It Takes a Man and a Woman in 2013, where their characters were shown exchanging vows afte overcoming the struggles they faced in their relationship from the first two movie installments, “A Very Special Love” in 2008 and “You Changed My Life” in 2009.

With over P350 million in total earnings, “It Takes a Man and a Woman” is one of the highest-grossing local films of all time.

In an earlier Star Cinema report, Malou revealed that the film will feature about the married life of Laida and Miggy.

When asked about their undeniable good chemistry with each other, both Sarah and John Lloyd call the bond as a “gift rather than just a chemistry” between them.