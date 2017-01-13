Cast of ‘Romantic Doctor Kim’ to visit Cebu

FANS of the Korean drama series “Romantic Doctor Kim” are in for some surprise this month.

This, as the cast and crew of the 2016 Korean drama series will be flying in to Cebu for a four-day vacation.

According to a source from SBS’s “Romantic Doctor Kim,” the vacation is a reward to the cast and crew with their increasing ratings with every episode.

The latest episode of the drama reached 26.7 percent ratings nationwide according to Nielsen Korea. The drama will be airing a prequel episode featuring a special appearance from Kim Hye Soo on January 17.

The Korean stars will be in Cebu from January 20 to 24, a few days after the Sinulog festivities.

Howevever, the source continued that the lead stars Han Suk Kyu and Seo Hyun Jin will not be joining due to their personal schedules, but the rest of the actors will be going to the Philippines.

Yoo Yeon-seok, who plays the role of Kang Dong-Joo, will be in Cebu with the rest of the cast.

The Korean drama series focuses on the story of Boo Yong-Joo (Han Suk-kyu), who is a genius and triple-board certified surgeon, who was once at the top of his field working at Seoul’s top hospital, Geodae.

However, after a traumatic incident, he disappears and changes his name to Kim Sa-bu to work at a small hospital, “Doldam,” located at Gangwon Province.

He later crosses path with young doctors Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Yoon Seo-jeong (Seo Hyun-jin) to become great on their field, teach them how to fight against power and money for the sake of the patients, thus earning the nickname, “Teacher Kim.”