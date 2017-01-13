MCWD has new chairman, board member

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has appointed Joel Mari Yu new chairman of the Board of Directors starting January this year.

Yu replaced Renato Mercado who served as BOD chairman since 2013. Mercado is now the new vice chairman.

Another new member of the BOD is Atty. Ralph Sevilla, who replaced Atty. Manuel Legaspi as representative of the civic sector. Legaspi’s six-year term as member of the MCWD BOD ended in December last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

MCWD has a five-member board representing the business, education, women, civic and professional sectors.

Presidential Decree 198 created the BOD as the policymaking body of all water districts to ensure that the welfare of all the sectors is protected in the water governance.

Yu will lead the MCWD management in implementing projects in order to achieve its target of increasing its service coverage to 66 percent in 2020.

This is the second time Yu has joined the MCWD BOD. In February 2008, he replaced lawyer Adelino Sitoy, who resigned as representative of the professional sector.

Yu served MCWD until Dec. 31, 2012. This month, Yu again joined MCWD replacing Juan Saul Montecillo, whose second term ended in December last year, as representative of the education sector.

Yu is a business administration graduate from the University of San Carlos and has completed a master’s degree in business management from the University of the Philippines in Dilliman, Quezon City.

He has served as managing director of Cebu Investment Promotions Center from 1994 to 2013. He has also served as marketing and business development officer for South Road Properties and as vice president for Business Development of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.

He has also held various positions at the Department of Trade and Industry including regional director and department assistant secretary.

Sevilla was elected as the new secretary of the BOD.

He is a graduate of BS Customs Administration from the University of Cebu and also finished his Bachelor of Laws from the same school. He passed the bar examinations in 1993.

He has held various positions in the Cebu City government which include officer in charge (OIC) of the City Attorney’s Office and a head of the Cebu City Human Relations Development Office.

He has also served as senate consultant for Sen. Sergio Osmeña III from 1998 to 2007.