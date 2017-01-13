Tough battles expected in Sinulog Football Festival

EXPECT tough battles in the upcoming 7th Sinulog Football Festival on January 28-29 after Cebu’s top football clubs, schools and teams signified their intention to compete.

After Thursday’s coaches meeting, it was learned that the newly formed Suzuki Football Club will see action in the men’s open of the two-day, seven-aside tournament along with the multi-titled Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) which will be fielding in around a dozen teams in various age groups.

DBTC will be joined by powerhouse teams Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Saint Theresa’s College (STC) and Abellana National School.

Registration is still ongoing as organizers are expecting around a hundred teams to see action in 15 different age groups and divisions including the mixed under 7, mixed under 9, mixed under-11, boys under 13, girls under 13, boys under 15, girls under 15, boys under-18, girls under-18, inter BPO men’s division, Inter BPO ladies division, ladies open, men’s open, 38-above and 45-above.

The tournament is part of the activities for the Sinulog Festival.