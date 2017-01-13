All Cesafi teams vie in Cabanero inter-school basketball

ALL seven collegiate teams from the Cesafi are set to see action in the second staging of the Barangay Captain Raul Cabanero Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament starting on Tuesday at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Opening the festivities next week will be a match between the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats and the University of Cebu Webmasters at 7 pm. The night will be capped by a tiff between the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers at 8:30 pm.

According to the tournament’s technical head, Edwin Dejacto, the league is being done under the auspices of the Cesafi itself with the league’s deputy commissioner Danny Duran supervising the competition.

The teams will play a single round-robin in the elimination round with the top four moving on to the semifinals. The Final Four will feature knockout games between the top seed and the fourth seed, and the second seed against the third seed. The finals will also be a winner-take-all affair with the champion going home P50,000 richer.

The first runner-up will receive P30,000 while the second and third runners-up will get P20,000 and P10,000, respectively. Those that fail to make it to the semis will get P5,000 each.

The competition is being backed by Bulacao barangay captain, Raul Cabanero along with the support of councilors Banjo Abastillas, Darwin Cabanero and Agnes Lastimosa.