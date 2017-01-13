STUDIES OVER HOOPS: Tallo to skip D-League Aspirants Cup to finish studies

The return of Mark Jayven “Macmac” Tallo to the national stage will have to wait a little longer after the Cebuano guard opted to forego playing in the upcoming PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup in lieu of his studies.

Picked in the third round of the PBA D-League Draft by Racal, the two-time Cesafi MVP said that he plans to suit up for Racal in the Foundation Cup, the D-League’s second tournament, as he aims to complete his subjects first this semester with an eye on attaining a degree in Financial Management in the future.

Tallo said he consulted with school officials of Southwestern University-Phinma and decided that this was the best course of action for him.

“I have a few subjects left this semester and it’s already January. Sayang din kasi if I don’t finish it. At least, when I finish this semester, konti na lang na units and kailangan ko para maka-graduate,” shared the former Ateneo and La Salle guard who rejuvenated his collegiate career after coming back to his hometown of Cebu in 2013.

The 23-year old son of former PBA player Mark Tallo, added that in the past, he chose basketball opportunities instead of his studies. This time around, he is making sure of his choices.

“Noon, pinili ko talaga yung national team tapos yung Nike din. Pero ngayon, na malapit na ako matapos, studies muna,” the 6-foot guard said who was on his way to Manila to personally talk with Racal officials about his intentions and commitment to the squad.