Pescos eyes another big win in Manila

AFTER his dominating win in the recent 10th Cebu City Marathon (CCM), Cebu’s rising marathoner Rafael Pescos is setting his sights on another big race – the 7-Eleven Run’s full marathon 42k on Feb. 5 that will start and finish at the Filinvest City in Alabang, Metro Manila.

Pescos of Hinigiran, Negros Occidental and based in Cebu beat big names like 40th National Milo Marathon Finals champion Jeson Agravante and other notable runners during the CCM race.

He said he has resumed training and hopes to go two hours and 37 minutes or below for his second 42k run this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Competing under the banner of Spectrum Runners Club, Pescos revealed that he will be joined by fellow Spectrum runner Prince Joey Lee, a varsity runner of University of Cebu (UC) who dominated the CCM men’s 21k race and Lizane Abella, a consistent podium finisher of various women’s 42k races here and outside Cebu. They will be joined by Spectrum Runners Club head Dr. Gerry Mayo.

Other top runners in the 7-Eleven race are Ruffa Sorongon and Jenelyn Nobleza who topped the CCM women’s 21k and 42k categories, respectively.

The 7-Eleven male and female 42k champ will get P25,000 while second and third placers will receive P20,000 and P15,000, respectively.

“I compete for the team and for the Cebuano pride. At first I was undecided because of the expenses but the team will sponsor us so I decided to join,” said Pescos.

When asked if he can win the 42k title, Pescos said he can.

He stole the spotlight in Cebu races last year when he won numerous races including the 40th National Milo Marathon-Cebu Leg’s 21k title despite a one-year hiatus due to injury.