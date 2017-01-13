Pro-federalism group to be launched in Cebu

A GROUP supporting the call for federalism form of government will be launched in Cebu on January 21.

Jovi Zarate, secretary general of People’s National Movement for Federalism (PNAMFED), said the Probinsyanong Bisaya (APProB) will be the first group in the country that advocates federalism.

“We are calling everybody to join APProB. We are inviting other regions. We are changing the game. It is also high time that every Cebuano will be using their power to decide what they want to do, where they want to go,” Zarate told the reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte was invited to administer the oathtaking of the new officers of PNAMFED. The venue, however, has yet to be announced.

In Metro Cebu, at least 10 to 15 percent of its total area have already been visited by the federalism advocates, said Rey S. Lampago, one of the members of APProB.

“We will continue visiting the localities in Cebu and educate people about federalism,” Lampago said.

Zarate also mentioned yesterday that 98.6 percent of Filipinos are still undecided on federalism.

Federalism form of government is a system of governance based upon democratic rules and institutions in which the power of governance is shared between the national government and state or the regional government.

The federal form of government is said to transform the country to decentralization, establishing powerful economic states and decisions for the local development.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo is expected to visit Cebu City today. She is scheduled to visit the children in conflict with the law at the Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City. /and USJ-R Intern Vanisa Soriano