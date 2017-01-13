Suspect in killing of Catmon police chief surrenders

One of the suspects in the killing of Catmon police chief Senior Insp. Alexander Nuñez surrendered to authorities on Thursday night but denied having a hand in the Christmas Eve murder.

“Wala koy labot ana (I haven’t done anything),” said Jayme Jayson, 22, who was tagged in the killing of Nuñez along with his four other siblings.

Jayme and his brothers Camilo Jr., 33; Carlito, 32; Carlo, 28; and Ricardo, 22; allegedly ganged up on Nuñez and killed him after. But Jayme, who surrendered to Guihulngan City police in Negros Oriental, denied this, saying it was only his brother Ricardo who shot the police chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Akong igsuon ang nagpatay ni sir (Nuñez). Andam ko motestigo (My elder brother was the one who killed Sir Nuñez. I am willing to testify),” Jayme said.

Jayme said he was having a fistfight with his neighbor when he saw Nuñez about 30 meters away already dead. He said he decided to escape after the incident.

“I was very much afraid. I went to Lapu-Lapu, then rode a passenger jeepney towards the North Bus terminal, then to the South Bus terminal where I rode a bus going to Tangil port and took a boat trip to Guihulngan City,” said Jayme.

He said that in Guihulngan, he was hiding at his sister’s house in Barangay Calamba. He said he decided to surrender to clear his name. He also denied that the service firearm of Nuñez was with him.

“I heard on the news that the police were searching for me because I am wanted. I was afraid because I really did nothing wrong,” Jayme said.

Jayme admitted that he and his brothers had a murder case in 2011 but denied that they used drugs.

Yesterday, Jayme was presented to the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, but he refused to submit his counter affidavit.

He said he will just face the charges that will be filed against him at the Regional Trial Court in Danao City.