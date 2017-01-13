60 sea vessels set for today’s fluvial parade

AT least 60 vessels are expected to join the fluvial parade at dawn from Ouano Wharf in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, going to Pier 1 in Cebu City today.

However, Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cebu Station said that though everything had been set today, they still had to assess if the sea would be favorable for vessels to sail because of low pressure area (LPA) and the presence of the northeast monsoon.

“Let us pray that everything will be smooth today and no rough waves,” Ampil told Cebu Daily News.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said that weather for today will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

“There is also no gale warning issued for Central Visayas,” Aguirre said in a phone interview.

The LPA has not affected Cebu since it was in Legaspi, Albay, as of 6 p.m. yesterday, and this will not develop into tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, three layers of human cordon will secure the images of the Señor Sto. Nino and Our Lady of Guadalupe during the 1.7-km procession that will bring the sacred images to the Ouano Wharf from the National Shrine of St. Joseph where they will be board a yacht to start the fluvial parade today.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head, said yesterday they and the police would be aiming to manage the crowd better this year to avoid a huge number of devotees from charging into the images when they would board the yacht at the wharf in Barangay Looc, an incident that would usually happen every year.

“The first layer is composed of the University of Cebu cadets while the second layer is composed of Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO) from different barangays. The third layer is composed of MCPO (Mandaue City Police Office) personnel,” Antigua said.

He said that S.B. Cabahug St. would be closed for the duration of the fluvial procession today.