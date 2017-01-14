Cebu Pop Music Festival list of winners

Songs about love dominate this year’s Cebu Pop Music Festival, with the winning pieces titled “Gugmang Maka..,” “Singgit Kabataan,” and “Good Luck na Lang.”

The Cebu Pop Music Festival is a Bisaya song-writing contest that is the brainchild of Talisay Mayor Eduardo Gullas, chair of the Cebu Arts Foundation, who conceptualized the contest back in the 80s.

Now on its 37th year, the song-writing contest held this year at the IEC Pavillion have several categories that varies annually.

For this year, the categories are Awit sa Gugma, Huni sa Kasingkasing and Tingog sa Kabataan.

The grand champion in each category will receive a cash prize of P100,000 each while one winning interpreter will receive a P10,000 cash prize. The rest will receive a consolation prize of P20,000 each.

Here are the winners:

Awit sa Gugma Category: “Good Luck na Lang.”

Composer: Yoojin Raye Burgos, Lyricist: Queenie Rose Alegado, Arranger: Russel Alegado and Interpreter: Joannah Jane Sy.

Huni sa Kasingkasing Category: “Gugmang Maka…”

Composer: Russel Alegado, Lyricist: Ronil Vincent Watin, Arranger: Russel Alegado and Interpreters: Kristina Dilao, Genevieve Flores and Niña Cabigas.

Tingog sa Kabataan Category: “Singgit Kabataan.”

Composer/Lyricist: Emmanuel Abellana, Arranger: Russel Alegado and Interpreters: Ezekiel Alcain, Jeddah Baguio, Erica Cabilan, Freida Casquejo, Augustine Abella and Bernardo Abellana

Best Interpreter: Kristina Dilao, Genevieve Flores and Niña Cabigas of the song “Gugmang Maka…”