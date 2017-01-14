Cavs snap skid

Kyle Korver played his most productive game so far in a Cleveland uniform as the reigning champions Cavaliers defeated the Sacramento Kings, 120-108, on Friday (Saturday Philippine time) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Korver, traded by the Atlanta Hawks last week, scored 18 points to help the Cavs arrest a two-game skid and improve to 29-10 (win-loss).

Kyrie Irving top scored with 26 points, LeBron James and Iman Shumpert added 16 each while Kevin Love chipped in 15 for the Cavs, who were coming off losses to Utah and Portland, respectively.

DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings (16-23) with 26 points.