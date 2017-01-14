Police nabs woman suspected of selling shabu in Talisay City

A woman was arrested after police officers from Talisay City Police Office found packs of shabu in her home during a raid late Friday afternoon.

Marites Quinio,27, was arrested in a raid conducted by officers from Talisay City Police Office around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

In a press release issued by Talisay City Police station, police officials conducted a raid in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tanke, Talisay City where Quinio was residing.

Raiding police officers recovered 23 small packs of shabu, with an estimated value of P5,900, from her possession.