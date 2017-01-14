Search for article

Police nabs woman suspected of selling shabu in Talisay City

SHARES:

By:

@pdsantosCDN

04:12 PM January 14th, 2017

Recommended
By: Lesley Cara Delos Santos, January 14th, 2017 04:12 PM
Marites Quinio, 27, covers her face while being interrogated at Talisay City Police Office. (TALISAY CITY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE)

Marites Quinio, 27, covers her face while being interrogated at Talisay City Police Office. (TALISAY CITY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE)

A woman was arrested after police officers from Talisay City Police Office found packs of shabu in her home during a raid late Friday afternoon.

Marites Quinio,27, was arrested in a raid conducted by officers from Talisay City Police Office around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

In a press release issued by Talisay City Police station, police officials conducted a raid in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tanke, Talisay City where Quinio was residing.

Raiding police officers recovered 23 small packs of shabu, with an estimated value of P5,900, from her possession.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.