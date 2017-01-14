78-year-old killed in Kalunasan landslide

A 78-year-old man died after he was pinned down in his home that was hit by a landslide in Sitio Lukana, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post by Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia, he wrote that Calixto L. Taburnal Sr. was retrieved from his house by CCDRRMO’s Quick Response Team at about 1:48 p.m. on Saturday.

He sustained severe head and body injuries, causing his death.

Harold Alcontin, CCDRRMO Quick Response Team chief, said the team tried to revive the victim but he was already unresponsive.

According to Bañacia’s post, the victim’s son, Calixto Jr. told Alcontin that he saw his father at around 10 a.m. busy clearing the soil and rocks that slowly fell from the eight-meter cliff at the back of his house unmindful that the falling soil was already an indication of an imminent landslide.

The left portion of the victim’s house was damaged, prompting the CCDRRMO to order Taburnal’s family to vacate the area.

The family of the victim is now temporarily evacuated to the nearby house of Calixto Jr.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña immediately directed the city’s Social Welfare Department to provide assistance to the family of the victim.