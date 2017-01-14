Man shot dead in Tejero

A man who was about to board his motorcycle was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Alviola St., Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday

Elmer Mondares, 48, died instantly after he was shot in the head near his right eye.

According to SPO2 Antonion Din of the Cebu City Police’s Homicide Section, Mondares, a resident of Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, would often drop by the area to visit his relatives.

Witnesses said that Mondares was about to board his red Honda XRM motorcycle when a lone man shot him. Witnesses added the assailant had been waiting for Mondares.

Police are also speculating that another person, who may have served as a lookout, may be involved .

Further investigation on the motive behind Mondares’ murder is being conducted.

Recovered from the crime scene were two empty shells for a .45 caliber gun and a slug.