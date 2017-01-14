Worker stabs boss over unpaid salary

A disgruntled worker repeatedly stabbed his employer on Saturday afternoon in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Reynan Jay Layson, 19, a resident of Barangay Banawa, Cebu City, admitted to stabbing Mark Ong Sy, whom he accused of not giving him his salary, said SPO3 Jeffery Larrubis of the Mabolo Police Station.

The incident happened in one of Sy’s business establishments on F. Gochan Street at 2:35 p.m.

Layson, who worked as Sy’s errand boy, told the police that he has not received his salary since last week.

Layson said he had been asking Sy to give his salary to no avail. Layson confronted Sy about the delay but the his boss allegedly got irked.

Layson alleged that Sy punched him in the abdomen that prompted him to take an 11-inch knife from his bag and attack the victim.

Sy sustained stab wounds in the upper torso and was rushed to the Chong Hua Hospital.

Layson, who sustained cuts in the left hand during the scuffle, was arrested after the incident.