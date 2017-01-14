Lav Diaz and Charo Santos nominated at the Asian Film Awards

INTERNATIONALLY-acclaimed Filipino director Lav Diaz and ABS-CBN’s Chief Content Officer and veteran actress Charo Santos are nominated for the 11th Asian Film Awards.

Lav, whose works have been gaining honors in international film festivals, has scored another set of nominations for his film “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” a 2016 revenge film featuring Charo Santos and John Lloyd Cruz.

The independent filmmaker is nominated for Best Director competing against with South Korea’s Na Hong-jin, Japan’s Koji Fukada, China’s Derek Tsang and Fen Xiaogang.

While Charo is nominated for Best Actress who will be competing against Son Ye-Jin (South Korea), Fan Bingbing (China), Haru Kuroki (Japan), and Kara Wai (China).

The film is also nominated for Best Screenplay.

“Ang Babaeng Humayo,” a Cinema One Originals and Sine Olivia Pilipinas-produced film made history last year after winning the Golden Lion award at the 73rd Venice Film Festival, the first Filipino film to win the prestigious award at the world’s oldest film festival.

The Asian Film Awards is presented annually by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society to recognize the excellence of the film professionals in the film industries of Asian cinemas.

“Ang Babaeng Humayo” tells the story of Horacia (Charo Santos), a woman seeking revenge after being imprisoned for decades for a crime she didn’t commit.