Bulldogs climb to 2-0 in Elite hoop

BRIANT Gaviola fired 25 points and Alique Visitacion scattered as the duo led the Stallions to an 85-57 win over Bulldogs in the Elite Basketball Club-Toledo last Friday night at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City.

Jay Bubuli and Clint Cayang chipped 13 markers apiece in the Stallions’ second win in as many games.

Jhoren Garcia and Walter Sayson scored each for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 0-2 (win-loss).

In the second game, Jorge Alicaway drained 24 points and pulled down five boards to help the Broncos down the Leopards, 88-83.

Angie Villanueva, Reynaldo Algarme, and Ryan Tuburan backed Alicaway with 14 markers apiece to help the Broncos tie the Stallions’ record.

The Leopards, who stayed winless after three games, were led by Jumar Canumay’s 22 points.