Barredo, Gakenholz shine in Cetba weekly tilt

RONAN Barredo and Sonia Gakenholz came up with solid performances to dominate their respective divisions in the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group bowling tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Barredo missed last week’s tournament but he made his presence felt in his return as he ruled the men’s division with 898 pinfalls in the four-game series.

Gakenholz, for her part, bounced back from a second-place finish last week, ruling the men’s event with 847.

Barredo was trailed by Ging Francisco, who knocked down 863 pins. Joseph Yu rounded off the top three with 827. Fred Torrequemada (821) and Celis Viloria (818) claimed the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Finishing second to Gakenholz was Cynthia Uybengkee, who finished with 810.

Inday Aguilar settled for third with 790, while Esther Francisco (771) and Frenzy Williams (592) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.